First-ever performing arts programming comes to Edward B. Cole Elementary in Santa Ana

The Arts and Learning Conservatory (ALC), a Costa Mesa nonprofit, has launched performing arts programming at Edward B. Cole, Sr. Academy, a public elementary school – the first time students at this school have had access to structured performing arts experiences during the school day.

This elementary school serves a predominantly Hispanic student body (approximately 95%) and has faced significant challenges following the recent ICE situation that impacted the region. In a community still recovering from disruptions, this program brings joy, creative expression, and cultural enrichment directly into the classroom.

About the program:

Weekly performing arts workshops led by professional teaching artists from ALC

Activities that build confidence, collaboration, communication, and social-emotional skills

Curriculum woven into classroom instruction, making arts accessible and equitable for all students

This is the first-ever performing arts integration at Edward B. Cole, Sr. Academy. This program will expand access to arts education in an underserved community and it will strengthen student resilience and engagement following regional disruptions. It also aligns with broader efforts to support equity in education through creative learning.

How this arts program may impact students and the community

The Arts and Learning Conservatory (ALC) program at Edward B. Cole, Sr. Academy can have a profound impact on students and the Costa Mesa community by addressing educational equity and emotional recovery through structured creative expression.

Impact on Students

For a student body that has faced disruptions from regional ICE activities, performing arts provide a “safe zone” for processing complex emotions without needing to name them directly. This helps lower stress markers, like cortisol, and builds the grit needed to handle future challenges. Confidence and Communication: By participating in workshops and performances, students develop self-assurance that translates to public speaking and classroom participation. The program specifically targets “soft skills” such as non-verbal communication, which is vital for students who may be learning English.

By participating in workshops and performances, students develop self-assurance that translates to public speaking and classroom participation. The program specifically targets “soft skills” such as non-verbal communication, which is vital for students who may be learning English. Academic Engagement and Achievement: Arts integration is linked to significant gains in standardized writing scores and improved performance in math and language arts. It also reduces chronic absenteeism by giving students a compelling, joy-filled reason to attend school.

Arts integration is linked to significant gains in standardized writing scores and improved performance in math and language arts. It also reduces chronic absenteeism by giving students a compelling, joy-filled reason to attend school. Development of Critical Life Skills: Collaborative activities like ensemble theater foster teamwork and empathy. Students learn to negotiate, solve problems creatively, and respect diverse perspectives—skills that are essential for long-term success.

Impact on the Community

Bringing arts into the school day ensures that all students, regardless of their family’s financial status or ability to participate in after-school programs, have access to high-quality cultural enrichment. Strengthening Community Cohesion: Shared performances and workshops create opportunities for families to engage with the school in a positive, celebratory environment. This helps rebuild trust and a sense of belonging in a community that may feel marginalized or vulnerable.

Shared performances and workshops create opportunities for families to engage with the school in a positive, celebratory environment. This helps rebuild trust and a sense of belonging in a community that may feel marginalized or vulnerable. Cultivating Future Leaders: By investing in the creative potential of underserved youth, the program helps build a generation of individuals who are more likely to participate in local civic challenges and community improvement.

By investing in the creative potential of underserved youth, the program helps build a generation of individuals who are more likely to participate in local civic challenges and community improvement. Cultural Preservation and Appreciation: The program can act as a bridge for students to explore their complex heritage and history, helping to reconcile difficult community experiences through artistic expression.

About Edward B. Cole Elementary

Edward B. Cole, Sr. Academy is a public K-5 charter school located in Santa Ana, California, known for its commitment to the local community and an educational environment designed to meet the needs of a predominantly Hispanic and economically disadvantaged student body.

School Overview

Location: 333 East Walnut St., Santa Ana, CA 92701

Grades Served: Kindergarten (K) through 5th grade

Enrollment: Approximately 429 students

Student-Teacher Ratio: 25:1

Principal: Elsa Ochoa

Website: You can learn more on the official Edward B. Cole, Sr. Academy website

Demographics and Mission

The academy primarily serves a diverse, low-income community, with a mission to prepare and motivate students for higher levels of education.

Hispanic/Latino Students: 97.4%

Economically Disadvantaged: Approximately 87% of students are economically disadvantaged

English Learners: 55.2% of students are English Language Learners

The school emphasizes a strong connection between the school, family, and community, with many parents and staff highlighting the dedication of the teachers and the value of available programs, including after-school options.

Programs and Academics

Charter Status: It is a tuition-free, WASC-accredited public charter school that operates with authorization from the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Test Scores: In recent state tests, 47% of students scored at or above the proficient level in reading, while 27% met or exceeded expectations in math.

In recent state tests, of students scored at or above the proficient level in reading, while met or exceeded expectations in math. Special Programs: The school has implemented a new performing arts program in partnership with The Arts and Learning Conservatory (ALC), offering in-school workshops led by professional artists to build confidence, collaboration, and social-emotional skills.

